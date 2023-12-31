DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The New Years Eve Rooftop Party

Bubba Oasis
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come One, Come All...

It's the Greatest Night of the year & you're all invited to

THE NEW YEARS EVE ROOFTOP PARTY

Yes, join us in Islington this NYE for an intimate evening of night time fun, at stupendous Bubba Oasis!

Expect: FULL|Y HEATED AND COVERED...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bubba Oasis

57-58 Upper St, London N1 0NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

