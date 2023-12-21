DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laughing Corpse (tape release!), Cicada, Backlash (first show!)

Quarry House Tavern
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:30 pm
$17.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thursday, December 21st 2023
8:30pm - $13 - All Ages

LAUGHING CORPSE
Washington, DC
https://laughingcorpse.bandcamp.com/album/demented-thoughts-posed-as-dark-comedy

CICADA
All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

