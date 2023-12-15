DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le processus

La Maison des Métallos
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
TheatreParis
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

théâtre / solo / assis / durée 45 mn / à partir de 15 ans

pas de retardataire

merci de vous présenter en avance pour la remise de casque audio.

Que faire lorsque l’on tombe enceinte à quinze ans ? Comment en parler ? Et surtout à qui ? Le Processus raco...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

