Harry Marshall - shake shake

Harry Marshall | Special Intimate Performance

The Waiting Room
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Be part of an extraordinary night with the sensational Harry Marshall in an exclusive, intimate setting. Immerse yourself in his soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt performances during an evening that promises to resonate deeply.

Tickets are very limited...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Harry Marshall

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

