Alvvays + Girl Scout

Élysée Montmartre
Tue, 2 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€32.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super ! Présente

Alvvays en concert exceptionnel le 02 juillet 2024 à l'Élysée Montmartre

Alvvays n'a jamais eu l'intention de prendre cinq ans pour terminer son troisième album, le formidable Blue Rev. En fait, le groupe a commencé à écrire et à...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alvvays, Girl Scout

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

