Alexandra Kay

Islington Assembly Hall
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £21.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alexandra Kay kindles a profound connection with listeners through her heartfelt melodies, evocative storytelling, and beautifully captivating voice. Born and raised in Waterloo, Illinois, Alexandra found her voice as a teen, using songwriting as a vessel...

Presented by TEG Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

