Sharkswimmer, Samuel SC, Dead Best

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 25 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67

About

Art Monk Construction/Org Music 90’s indie post punkers Samuel SC are back in action with new music, and joined by Brooklyn’s stellar Sharkswimmer + Philly’s Dead Best, featuring members of Atom & His Package, AM/FM & Franklin.

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sharkswimmer

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

