DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Art Monk Construction/Org Music 90’s indie post punkers Samuel SC are back in action with new music, and joined by Brooklyn’s stellar Sharkswimmer + Philly’s Dead Best, featuring members of Atom & His Package, AM/FM & Franklin.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.