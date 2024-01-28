DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tucson Folk Fest Presents: Songwriter Roundtable

The Century Room
Sun, 28 Jan, 3:30 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($10-$15 tickets | 3:30pm doors | 4:00pm show) The Tucson Folk Festival presents January’s “Songwriter Roundtable Sunday Matinee”, hosted by Eric Schaffer. Eric’s guests this month are Ryan David Green and Nancy McCallion.

Ryan David Green

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room & Tucson Folk Fest
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open3:30 pm
100 capacity

