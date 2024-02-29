Top track

Flora Yin-Wong - Beautiful Crisis

SOUP X SFERIC PRESENT: FLORA YIN-WONG + BIANCA SCOUT

Soup
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
About

𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐏 X 𝐒𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓: 𝐅𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐀 𝐘𝐈𝐍 𝗪𝐎𝐍𝐆 + 𝐁𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐀 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐓 [𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄]⁣⁣

𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐘𝐢𝐧 𝗪𝐨𝐧𝐠 is an experimental artist and writer from London whose work incorporates field recordings and early instruments such as...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SOUP.
Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

