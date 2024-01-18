Top track

Samba delle catene

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zibba @ Balena Extra

Giardini Luzzati - Area Archeologica
Thu, 18 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsGenova
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Samba delle catene
Got a code?

About

Esplora il mondo incantevole dei cantautori indie italiani al Balena Extra! 🐋✨ Un'immersione totale nell'arte musicale emergente, tra note originali e vibe indipendenti. Genova, Giardini Luzzati: il palco è pronto per accogliere la nuova ondata di talenti...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Aluha Srl.

Lineup

Zibba

Venue

Giardini Luzzati - Area Archeologica

Giardini Luzzati, Piazza Giardini Luzzati 1, Genoa, Genoa 16123, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.