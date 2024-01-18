DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Esplora il mondo incantevole dei cantautori indie italiani al Balena Extra! 🐋✨ Un'immersione totale nell'arte musicale emergente, tra note originali e vibe indipendenti. Genova, Giardini Luzzati: il palco è pronto per accogliere la nuova ondata di talenti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.