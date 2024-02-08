Top track

The Underground Way

KH Live Manchester: SOUP Takeover

Soup
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJManchester
About

GHOULISH

MBB

NIIX

SELECTACEE

SHEPPA

ZUBZ

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ghoulish

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

