Down the Rabbit Hole: The Ugly Sweater Party

The Rabbit Hole
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
From Free
About

Join us for the hottest night in the city!

Get down the Rabbit Hole in the for a night of fiery music, cocktails & premium Hookah!

Music by:

Special Guest DJs that will play Hip Hop, R&B, Top 40 & more!

Arrive Early for Dinner & Stay Late for Drinks. C...

This is a 21+ event (no photos of ID accepted).
Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The Rabbit Hole

723 7th Avenue, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

