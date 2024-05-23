DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE DOUG

La Cigale
Thu, 23 May 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après une Maroquinerie complète en mars, une tournée des zéniths plus qu’original, un troisième EP « Mauvais Joueur » remarqué par la critique, The Doug revient avec sa nouvelle tournée « …. » marqué par l’ouverture d’une toute première Cigale. Une étape p...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par BLEU CITRON PRODUCTIONS SAS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Doug

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

