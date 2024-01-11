DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

María Carrasco: Inmune al dolor en Acústico

Sala Vesta
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

María Carrasco es la nueva promesa del pop nacional, aunque ya cuenta con una trayectoria musical de más de 20 años. Su arte y su forma de componer consigue que quien la escuche experimente todo un recorrido de emociones a través de sus canciones.

En cuan...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

María Carrasco

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.