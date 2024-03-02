Top track

Spirit of Sundaze Ensemble + Loket

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brick Lane Jazz Festival spreads its London wings across town to warm up for their next iteration. Joining us to toast in the 2024 lineup are Spirit of Sundaze Ensemble, the latest live evolution from the festival’s 2023 Official Afterparty headliners — Se...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spirit of Sundaze Ensemble

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

