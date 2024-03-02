DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brick Lane Jazz Festival spreads its London wings across town to warm up for their next iteration. Joining us to toast in the 2024 lineup are Spirit of Sundaze Ensemble, the latest live evolution from the festival’s 2023 Official Afterparty headliners — Se...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.