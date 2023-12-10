DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Sessions LA (Vinyl Only)

Apotheke
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Los Angeles pals, mark your calendars for December 10th! This Sunday, brace yourselves for a mind-blowing musical adventure at the Apotheke, enchanted venue. Unleash the extraordinary talents awaiting you: Max Coletto, Zalapa and Krane. Secure your tickets...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions LA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Krane, Christopher Zalapa, Max Coletto

Venue

Apotheke

1746 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

