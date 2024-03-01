Top track

Gang

joe unknown

Sala Clamores
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.63

Gang
About

joe unknown en Mazo Madriz

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

joe unknown

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

