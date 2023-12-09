Top track

Orinoco

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andre Power presents LINK UP (Art Basel)

1800-Lucky
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Orinoco
Got a code?

About

Join us for our Art Basel edition of LINK UP at 1800 Lucky!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Andre Power, LLC..
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Andre Power, ESTA. , jadaboo and 2 more

Venue

1800-Lucky

143 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.