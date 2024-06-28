Top track

METALLICA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Infierno Festival 2024

Polideportivo Municipal Martín Pérez
28 Jun - 30 Jun
GigsGranada
€44.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

METALLICA
Got a code?

About

La Vendición anuncia la tercera edición de Infierno Festival en 2024. La Vendición, el sello encabezado por Yung Beef, celebraba en abril de 2023 su segunda cita que reunía a lo mejor de la música urbana de España y Sudamérica.

Si bien aún no se conoce...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Infierno.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Cruz Cafuné, Metrika, Los Yakis and 2 more

Venue

Polideportivo Municipal Martín Pérez

Avenida Motril, 18680 Salobreña, Granada, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.