DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tempers Fray ft Graven Image London Tour Date

Blondies
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TEMPERS FRAY. GRAVEN IMAGE. BLONDIES.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLONDIES LONDON LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Graven Image, Tempers Fray

Venue

Blondies

205a Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 8EG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.