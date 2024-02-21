Top track

Goldenbloom + The Ramshackles + Nymphic | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew presents Goldenbloom, Nymphic and The Ramshackles

21/02/24 - Doors at 7pm - Bar open from 5pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Ramshackles, goldenbloom

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

