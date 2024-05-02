Top track

SMILE - Doohickey

SMILE "Price Of Progress" Tour

Ostpol
Thu, 2 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDresden
€14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SMILE zeigen mit ihrem hervorragenden Debut PRICE OF PROGRESS leichtfüßig auf, dass Post Punk im Jahre 2023 noch immer erfrischend klingen kann. Sie nehmen ihre Referenzen nicht als Dogma, bleiben experimentell, eigensinnig. Erzählerisch, eingängig, rough...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency, ByteFM & Detektor.fm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SMILE

Venue

Ostpol

Königsbrücker Str. 47, 01099 Dresden, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

