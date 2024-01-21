DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stand Up Comedy Tour

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyRoma
€17.25
DOMENICA, 21 GENNAIO 2024 Stand Up Comedy

Tiberio Cosmin, Andrea Saleri e Davide Sberna

TIBERIO COSMIN

Tiberio, la rivelazione di Itala's Got Talent 2023, il Golden Buzzer di Frank Matano. Il 2023 è anche l'anno in cui ha vinto il Festival della Commedi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

