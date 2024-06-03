DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sono i Blonde Redhead la prima band annunciata per l'edizione 2024 di Ferrara Sotto le Stelle.
La band newyorkese formata dai gemelli Pace e Kazu Makino scalderanno il pubblico lunedì 3 giugno nella splendida cornice del Cortile del Castello Estense di Fe...
