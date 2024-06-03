Top track

Blonde Redhead / Ferrara Sotto le Stelle 2024

Cortile del Castello Estense
Mon, 3 Jun 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sono i Blonde Redhead la prima band annunciata per l'edizione 2024 di Ferrara Sotto le Stelle.

La band newyorkese formata dai gemelli Pace e Kazu Makino scalderanno il pubblico lunedì 3 giugno nella splendida cornice del Cortile del Castello Estense di Fe...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ferrara sotto le stelle
Lineup

Blonde Redhead

Venue

Cortile del Castello Estense

Largo Castello 1, 44121 Ferrara provincia di Ferrara, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

