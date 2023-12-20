DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dawn's on TV!

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 20 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
Selling fast
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fresh off the heels of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 cast announcement, Dawn is assembling a show with some of the best local Brooklyn Drag for a one night only event celebrating drag, art, and stupidity.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

