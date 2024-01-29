DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
⚡ PARALLAX ⚡
(Paris, FR - Metal Progressif)
Parallax est un groupe de rock/metal progressif basé en France. Après la production de deux EP (Oktogon et Moebius), le groupe sort le deux-titres Distant Light enregistré en studio. Au carrefour des nombreuses...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.