DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sangre Club now every Thursday, the heaviest perreo in Madrid. You'll listen to dembow, old-school reggaeton, maleanteo, rkt, cumbiaton, funk, and guaracha.
Sangre Club ahora todos los jueves, el perreo más pesado de Madrid. En Sangre escucharás dembow,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.