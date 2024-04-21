Top track

Lorenz Simonetti - IRRAGGIUNGIBILE

Lorenz Simonetti - RAGGIUNGIMI TOUR - Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lorenz Simonetti è un cantautore 22enne ed anche tik toker, youtuber e influencer musicale, molto noto tra i più giovani, nonché un esempio positivo di uso dei social a supporto della musica, infatti una sua prerogativa è l’aver spinto molti ragazzi/e a in...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Lorenz Simonetti

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

