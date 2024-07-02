Top track

MADMADMAD - Gwarn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MADMADMAD

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 2 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MADMADMAD - Gwarn
Got a code?

About MADMADMAD

Inspired by what they call the “mutant” sounds of post-punk, disco and ’70s no-wave, London-based trio MADMADMAD have been crafting electronic landscapes since 2012. In lockdown, they collaborated with direct-to-disc specialists Night Dreamer for an experi Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

This show is part of the 20 Years of The Shacklewell Arms celebrations.

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations & Shacklewell Arms
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MADMADMAD

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.