Santa's Oh So Silent Disco

The Flamingo House
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartySacramento
Free
About

"I'll be homeeee for Christmas... you can count on meee."

We are going to be hosting a VERY SPECIAL Holiday/Saturday Silent Disco that even Santa won't shut up about.

THE THEME - UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER (FREE ENTRY WITH UGLY XMAS SWEATER)

Bring your ugli...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Flamingo House
Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

