DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nueva edición de Global Perreo con A•BUNDAH en Sala Taro!
En esta ocasión contamos con una line up de gatinhas que van a hacernos quemar la pista 🔥🔥🍑🔥🔥
Desde Portugal tendremos como artista invitada a DANYKAS DJ!!
DJ y productora nacida en Lisboa,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.