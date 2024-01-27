DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Global Perreo - A·BUNDAH

Sala Taro
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11
Nueva edición de Global Perreo con A•BUNDAH en Sala Taro!

En esta ocasión contamos con una line up de gatinhas que van a hacernos quemar la pista 🔥🔥🍑🔥🔥

Desde Portugal tendremos como artista invitada a DANYKAS DJ!!

DJ y productora nacida en Lisboa,...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.
Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

