Bantumen - Jdrums + Farayzinho + Judy

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€10.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

JDrums

Joh, também conhecido como JDrums, cultivou uma profunda conexão com a música desde os primeiros anos de sua vida, influenciado principalmente por seu pai, um talentoso músico e baixista. A presença constante de um djembe e outros instrumentos de p...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:59 pm

