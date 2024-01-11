DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JDrums
Joh, também conhecido como JDrums, cultivou uma profunda conexão com a música desde os primeiros anos de sua vida, influenciado principalmente por seu pai, um talentoso músico e baixista. A presença constante de um djembe e outros instrumentos de p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.