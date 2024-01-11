DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NASTY : faits & méfaits, rencontre autour de l'expositon

Fluctuart
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
TalkParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Organisée par la Fédération de l’Art Urbain sur l’invitation d’Arcanes (Centre national des Archives numériques de l’Art Urbain), une rencontre ouverte à toutes et tous se tiendra le 11 janvier 2024 de 18h à 20h sur Fluctuart, dans le cadre de l’exposition...

Tout public
Présenté par FLUCTUART
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fluctuart

2 Port Du Gros Caillou, 75007 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.