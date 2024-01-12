Top track

Tina Kit - The Burning Sea





Tina Kit / Body Orchestra / World News

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

SCREAM/SHOUT #004: Hard-hitters Tina Kit make their mark on the Old Blue Last with a renowned live show, not to be missed. Support comes from the ever exciting Body Orchestra and guitar-rock heroes World News.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scream/Shout.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

World News, Body Orchestra, Tina Kit

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

