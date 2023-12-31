DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday, December 31st from 11pm to late late we ring in the new year by turning a massive DTLA tint shop into the Cinematic Afrodiasporic Experience™ that is ROADBLOCK.
For those of us that have been to ROADBLOCK before, you know the drill: MOTORSPORT ATT...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.