Roadblock™ NYE: an underground AfroCaribbean Party

Tint My Ride
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 11:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $18.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday, December 31st from 11pm to late late we ring in the new year by turning a massive DTLA tint shop into the Cinematic Afrodiasporic Experience™ that is ROADBLOCK.

For those of us that have been to ROADBLOCK before, you know the drill: MOTORSPORT ATT...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Foreigner
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Foreigner

Venue

Tint My Ride

1165 East 12th Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

