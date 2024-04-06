Top track

Balik & Ryon - Au-delà du miroir

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ryon Tour 2024 - Strasbourg

La Maison Bleue
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsStrasbourg
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Balik & Ryon - Au-delà du miroir
Got a code?

About

Ryon, c’est la Révélation Reggae Francophone du moment ! Le groupe sillonne salles et festivals pour partager ses inspirations poétiques, sincères et engagées. Portés par le charisme et la voix chaleureuse de Cam, les 5 musiciens donnent vie à une musique...

Tout public
Présenté par Cycle music production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ryon

Venue

La Maison Bleue

3 Rue De Guebwiller, 67100 Strasbourg, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.