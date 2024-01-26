Top track

Justin Martin - Defrost My Heart (feat. Victoria Rae)

Justin Martin at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Fri, 26 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're teaming up with the Requiem Events crew to bring you ANOTHER very special evening with the legend Justin Martin.

You can buy a ticket to be one with the party... TODAY!

more details coming soon..

arrive early.. it's requiem ben's birthday.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Flamingo House & Requiem Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Justin Martin

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

