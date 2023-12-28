DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Celebration of the life of Shane MacGowan

Alex's Bar
Thu, 28 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Celebrate the life of Shane MacGowan with lives Pogues music performed by the Long Beach Irishmen, featuring memebers of Good Fiction, 5th Story Tenants, and Hot Karl + guests Flesh for Fantasy

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.