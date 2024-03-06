Top track

milkshed. - Burning Bridges

milkshed.

Two Palms
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30

About

milkshed. is Cam Gallaher, Jake Tulley, & Alf Grey. Working out of a disused milking parlour in the depths of south-west England, the three have been busily honing a powerful style. Blending elements of 90s grunge and garage rock with pop songwriting sensi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

milkshed.

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

