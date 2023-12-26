Top track

Giant Sand's Holiday Clustermuck

Club Congress
Tue, 26 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tuesday December 26th

w/ special guest Amor Deluxe

7pm

$15

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
Lineup

Giant Sand

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

