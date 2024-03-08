DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bosquito

229
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£46.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bosquito is a Romanian rock band formed in Brașov in 1999. The group's current line-up consists of vocalist/guitarist Radu Almășan, drummer Dorin Țapu, guitarist Ciprian Pascal, bassist Mircea “Burete” Preda.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by j'events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

