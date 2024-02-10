Top track

Ross From Friends (DJ)

Centre Point
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
Event information

Ross From Friends returns to Centre Point on Sat, February 10th!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sense & Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ross From Friends

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

