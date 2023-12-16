Top track

Venice Gets Deep Holiday Party & Toy Drive w Marques Wyatt, CRSTO & Big Cee

The Rose Room
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$12.36

About

Join us for our annual Holiday Party & Toy Drive in aasociation with the Childrens Hospital LA. We welcome special guest CRSTO back to our stage, along with DEEP's own founder Marques Wyatt and resident Big Cee. Bring a toy to our door and get $5 back or a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Marques Wyatt dba DEEP Los Angeles.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marques Wyatt, Crsto, Bee Cee

Venue

The Rose Room

6 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

