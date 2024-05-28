Top track

Still Corners - Bologna

Locomotiv Club
Tue, 28 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€25.30

About

Accesso riservato ai soci AICS.

Still Corners è il progetto musicale di Tessa Murray e Greg Hughes. Il gruppo si è formato poco dopo che Murray incontrò Hughes per caso ad una fermata del treno di Londra nel 2009. Negli ultimi dieci anni, la band ha trasm...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Still Corners

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

