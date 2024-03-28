Top track

INFINITE - Destiny

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

INFINIT'

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
Selling fast
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

INFINITE - Destiny
Got a code?

About

Originaire de la riante ville d’Antibes (Alpes-Maritimes), le rappeur Infinit’ symbolise bien la face cachée de la Côte d’Azur. Très jeune, il s’établit à Nice et devient l’une des figures phares du collectif D’en Bas Fondation.

S’il est considéré comme p...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné par un parent/tuteur légal
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Caramba
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

INFINIT'

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.