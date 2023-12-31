DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Moon New Year's Eve Party

The Moon
Sun, 31 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£8
About

A night full of live music & DJs to celebrate the new year into the early hours.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.
Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

