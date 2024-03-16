Top track

FANGO Back to the 90s

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 16 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Un viaje en el tiempo al milenio pasado donde rememoraremos los hits de esta década de la mano de:

- Eric Martin feat. Technotronic: la contribución de Eric Martin al crecimiento de la música house como fenómeno global es innegable. Eric saltó a la fama...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Music Kitchen SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tina Masawi, Loli Zazou

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open3:00 pm

