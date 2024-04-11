Top track

The Sadies - Northumberland West

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Worthwhile Sounds Presents: The Sadies

Eulogy
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$23.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Sadies - Northumberland West
Got a code?

About

Worthwhile Sounds Presents at Eulogy: The Sadies

Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

The Sadies

Without doubt or qualification, The Sadies are one of this continent’s greatest extant rock ’n’ ro...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Sadies

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.