The Giver Of Illness & Ak'chamel, The Giver Of Illness - Sheltering Inside a Camel

Ak'chamel, Derek Monypeny, Gong Gaada

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 19 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The return of Ak'chamel! The Crazed and Sunchalked Bones of the Vanished Herds. The Giver of Illness. The Bandylegged Riders of the Ill-Promised Sun. And all what other invocations and curses.

Derek Monypeny opens the night as ambassador and guide from "t...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Derek Monypeny, Ak'chamel, The Giver of Illness

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

