Metrika

Niágara
Fri, 26 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsSantander
€16.05
Metrika presenta su álbum “Madre Fundadora” en su primera gira por España.

Desde Castellón, Metrika nos trae letras y beats infernales, empezó a hacer música en 2020, su primer álbum “Fiat Voluntas Tua” lo publicó en 2022. El tema con el que saltó a la fa...

Presented by All Nighters.
Niágara

C. San Simón, 14, 39003 Santander, Cantabria, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

